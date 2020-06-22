Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Japan to let 5,000 fans attend baseball, football
News photo Vanguard News  - Up to 5,000 fans will be able to attend Japanese football and baseball games from July 10, officials said Monday as the sports inch towards normality after coronavirus suspensions.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%


 Additional Sources

The Dabigal Blog:
The COVID-19 Pandemic has created turmoil around the world. It has stopped businesses, downed planes, and locked consumers in their homes. The sporting world has come to a standstill. However, things are starting to return to normal.
How MLB teams are developing prospects with baseball on hold Newzandar News:
June 22, 2020 | 1:47am The trend, in the rapidly evolving world of professional baseball, has been to nudge hitters away from honing their craft [...]
Japan pulls out of hosting bid for Women’s World Cup in 2023 Phenomenal:
Japan on Monday withdrew its bid to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup just three days before FIFA’s decision on the venue.
Japan set to allow 5,000 fans to attend Baseball, Football Games Wotzup NG:
Nothing less than 5,000 Japan fans will be able to attend Japanese football and baseball games from July 10, officials said Monday as the sports inch towards normality after coronavirus suspensions.


   More Picks
1 Woman, 23 Guys Paraded By Police Headquarters For Yahoo Yahoo - Olu Famous, 1 hour ago
2 Court grant unconditional release of CUPP Spokesman - People's Daily, 2 hours ago
3 APC Governors Back Ajimobi-Led NWC - - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
4 Heavily pregnant Nigerian woman cries out after she was trafficked to Lebanon and locked up in an office building - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
5 Obaseki: From Fry Pan To Fire? Offered PDP N6 Billion For Ticket - Gist Punch, 10 hours ago
6 8 revived companies generate 10, 000 jobs in Taraba – CEO - Blueprint, 10 hours ago
7 These Four Reality TV Shows Prove It’s Possible to Find True Love Anywhere - Nigerian Entertainment Today, 12 hours ago
8 Former Edo Speaker dumps APC - Politics Nigeria, 12 hours ago
9 Ize-Iyamu promises speedy reconciliation - Newzandar News, 13 hours ago
10 Sinach Celebrates Lookalike Mum On Her Birthday (Photos) - The Dabigal Blog, 8 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info