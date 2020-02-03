

News at a Glance



Jimi Agbaje condemns outright ban on okada, tricycles, urges regulation Today - Jimi Agbaje, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Monday said the outright ban on okada and tricycles in some parts of Lagos state is not the solution to accidents and insecurity which is the primary concern of the state government.



News Credibility Score: 41%



