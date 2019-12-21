

News at a Glance



Jobs at Jesuit Memorial College (JMC) Radio 9ja - Jesuit Memorial College (JMC) is Catholic boarding secondary school in Port Harcourt, Nigeria for boys and girls. Open to all, Christians and non-Christians, it is owned and run by the Society of Jesus (Jesuits). It was opened in 2013 in memory of 60 ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



