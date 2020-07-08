Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Join Paul Adefarasin, T.D Jakes, Travis Greene at the 7th Edition of House on the Rock’s Annual Word Conference | July 15 – 19
News photo Bella Naija  - The House On The Rock (HOTR) Church will be hosting the 7th edition of its Annual Word Conference from Wednesday, July 15th to Sunday, July 19th, 2020 Time: 6 pm on weekdays & 9 am on weekends.

Paul Adefarasin hosts The Word Conference 2020 with T. D. Jakes, Creflo Dollar, Mensa Otabil and others virtually Pulse Nigeria:
The House On The Rock (HOTR) Church will be hosting the 7th edition of its Annual Word Conference from Wednesday, 15th to Sunday, 19th July 2020 at 6 pm on weekdays and 9 am on weekends.
Travis Greene Hits #1 On The Charts With ‘Won’t Let Go’ » GospelNews Slayminded:
Won’t Let Go” hits #1 on the latest Gospel radio charts, marking the fourth chart-topper for Travis Greene. Hitting #1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart and the MediaBase Gospel chart, “Won’t Let Go” is his fourth #1 at Gospel radio, following his ...


