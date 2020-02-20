

News at a Glance



Jokolo blows hot on NSA,Service Chiefs Vanguard News - The 19th Emir of Gwandu in Kebbi state, North west Nigeria, Major Mustapha Jokolo ( rtd), has expressed sadness over the crisis in the Presidency between the NSA, Major General Monguno and Alhaji Abba Kyarri,calling on the President to sack them.



News Credibility Score: 95%



