Jonathan visits Soldier injured during gunmen’s attack on his residence
Polis Online  - Former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience,  on Sunday visited Lance Corporal Umar Muttaka, one of the soldiers on guard at his residence in Otuoke, Bayelsa state who sustained injury when gunmen attacked his house last Tuesday. Jonathan, ...

12 hours ago
1 AbdulRazaq, minister say culture, tourism promotion will attract investors - Affairs TV, 2 hours ago
2 MDAs spent N26.6bn without vouchers —Auditor-General - Ripples, 3 hours ago
3 Zamfara govt to sue 200 persons, including a 119-year-old man, ‘illegally’ on its payroll - Ripples Nigeria, 3 hours ago
4 US military carries out air strikes in Iraq and Syria - National Accord, 3 hours ago
5 Nigerian Tribune bags DAME’s Lifetime Achievement recognition - Nigerian Tribune, 3 hours ago
6 Globe Soccer Award Names Ronaldo As Best Player In 2019 - Information Nigeria, 4 hours ago
7 El-Zakzaky’s fate not in El-Rufai’s hands, IMN replies AGF - News Diary Online, 4 hours ago
8 The SSS Is Behind My Attack – Deji Adeyanju Tweets - Reporters Wall, 4 hours ago
9 2020: Oshiomhole/Obaseki Feud Enters Top Gear… - The New Diplomat, 4 hours ago
10 If you give Buhari 50 years to rule, the masses will suffer for those 50 years —Shehu Sani - Ripples, 4 hours ago
