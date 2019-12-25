

News at a Glance



Jonathan’s ex-aide, Doyin Okupe lists 7 diseases that’ll kill Nigeria Nigerian Eye - Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has listed seven diseases that may kill Nigeria.In a Facebook post he entitled ‘7 maladies and agenda for presidential aspirants’, the PDP chieftain noted that these diseases will kill ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



