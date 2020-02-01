Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Josh2Funny set to host his first comedy show ‘All of me’ at Eko hotel
My Celebrity & I  - Ace comedian Josh2funny is set to host his first comedy show at Eko hotel on the 2nd of February 2020...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


   More Picks
1 TCN boss says Nigerians must pay to enjoy stable power - Energy Mix Report, 2 hours ago
2 Suicide Bomber Arrested While Trying To Bomb Living Faith Church In Kaduna(Photos) - Trezzy Helm, 2 hours ago
3 NSCDC arrests 27 suspects with adulterated petroleum products in Cross River - Today, 2 hours ago
4 Djokovic wins record eighth Australian Open - Olisa TV, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Chinese government urges no weddings - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
6 FG, U.S. to sign pact on looted assets - NAN, 2 hours ago
7 ‘Ihedioha Was Never Meant To Be Declared Governor In The First Place’ – Oshiomhole - The Trent, 3 hours ago
8 Homeless Nigerian man rescued by Osun governor’s wife arrives Nigeria from Trinidad and Tobago - Daily Info, 3 hours ago
9 LASTMA official hangs self on billboard - The Eagle Online, 3 hours ago
10 Josh2Funny set to host his first comedy show ‘All of me’ at Eko hotel - My Celebrity & I, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info