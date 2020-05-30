

News at a Glance



Joshua, Antetokounmpo make Forbes’ highest-paid athletes list Ladun Liadi Blog - Anthony Joshua and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been listed in the top 20 of the Forbes’ latest list of the 100 highest-paid athletes in the world.Antetokounmpo, who plays for Greece is 18th on the list with $47.6m in earnings from basketball and ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



