Journalist detained for 12 days for reciting poem critical of Lai Mohammed – Group alleges
The Herald  - For reciting a poem critical of Information Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, a journalist, Rotimi Jolayemi aka Oba Akewi has been detained by the police for

8 hours ago
   More Picks
1 'Why Africa is least influenced by deaths from Corona Virus - Hi 247, 4 hours ago
2 Gates Foundation denies offering lawmakers bribe to pass NCDC bill - Champion Newspapers, 6 hours ago
3 Episode 16 of MTV Shuga’s “Alone Together” Mini-Series is Gripping | WATCH on BN TV - Bella Naija, 6 hours ago
4 3 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Enugu - Phenomenal, 6 hours ago
5 SHOCKING!! Mother Ties Her 10-Year-Old son In Sack For 4 Days, Says He Is ‘Possessed With An Evil Spirit (Video) - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
6 ‘I will always love her’ – Actor, Brian Austin Green confirms split from Megan Fox after nearly 10-years of marriage - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 6 hours ago
7 Trump threatens to permanently pull funding from WHO and ‘reconsider’ US membership - Aderonke Bamidele Blog, 6 hours ago
8 See President Donald Trump's Letter To WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom - Nigeria Newspaper, 6 hours ago
9 Villgro Kenya Awards 12 East African startups $150,000 in grants to fight COVID-19 - Innovation Village, 6 hours ago
10 Boko Haram Terrorists Allegedly Burn Hospital And District Head’s Palace In Dapchi During Attack - Oyo Gist, 6 hours ago
