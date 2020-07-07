Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Journalists Barred From Witnessing Magu’s Probe By DSS In Aso Rock Villa
News photo Nigeria Tunes  - Sahara Officials of the Department of State Service on Monday barred journalists from gaining access to the Conference Centre of the State House where the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes, Ibrahim Magu, was being questioned by an ...

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%


 Another Source

Journalists barred as Magu faces panel in Aso Rock while DSS denies arrest News Wire NGR:
Estimated Reading Time: 1Journalists have been barred from a sitting of a panel set up to probe alleged violations against the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu. Magu is currently being quizzed by the panel ...


   More Picks
1 REVEALED: Police Detain EFCC Acting Chairman Magu - Western Post News, 2 hours ago
2 “Governor Akeredolu Didn’t Win 2016 Election, We Rigged For Him” – Ex-SSG, Sunday Abegunde Boasts - The Genius Media, 4 hours ago
3 Funny Nigerians Photoshop EFCC Ibrahim Magu In Mugshot Following His Alleged Arrest By DSS - Gistvic, 4 hours ago
4 UPDATE !!!: DSS Arrests EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu Over Alleged Corruption and Money Laundering - Salone, 4 hours ago
5 FG Sets To Close Down 3rd Mainland Bridge For Six Months - Daily Family, 5 hours ago
6 ‘We made INEC to declare Akeredolu as governor after he had lost’ - People n Politics, 5 hours ago
7 Presidency reacts to arrest of EFCC Chairman, Ibrahim Magu - Nigerian Eye, 5 hours ago
8 Why Toolz brother, Tijani Oniru, was beaten by “Security Men” - Luci Post, 5 hours ago
9 EFCC: Magu honoured panel’s invitation, not arrested - Okay.NG, 5 hours ago
10 Presidential panel on anti-corruption faults Magu’s arrest, says Malami not interested in corruption fight - City Voice, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info