Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Journalists advised to fact check to curb fake news, hate speech
News photo Vanguard News  - Media experts have enjoined journalists to master and understand professional ethics, as well as synergise the advantage of innovative fact-checking mechanisms, with a view to combating fake news and hate speech.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 MUSIC : Pay Me My Money (Remix) – Dammy Krane Ft Medikal & B4bonah - Made 4 Naija, 35 mins ago
2 Check Out The New Hotel Mercy Johnson’s Husband Built In Lagos - My Celebrity & I, 40 mins ago
3 Falana’s a liar, Buhari not seeking 3rd term – Presidency - PM News, 52 mins ago
4 Obaseki: We’ll not exchange our people’s resources for peace - The News, 2 hours ago
5 Kemi Olunloyo Retires From Journalism, Turns Evangelist, Leading Youths To Jesus - My Celebrity & I, 2 hours ago
6 23-year-old woman jumps from high-rise building after boyfriend chats up another woman at birthday party (photos) - Within Nigeria, 2 hours ago
7 Journalists advised to fact check to curb fake news, hate speech - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
8 Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists ‘Abduct’ Two Aid Workers, Kill Four Travellers - Signal, 3 hours ago
9 US House committee raises prospect of more impeachment articles - Vanguard News, 3 hours ago
10 Ohakim, Araraume, others jostle for Uwajumogu’s seat - Blueprint, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2019  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info