

News at a Glance



Jubilation in Enugu as Ugwuanyi pays new minimum wage Vanguard News - There was jubilation in Enugu State, Tuesday, as civil servants marched through the streets of Enugu to the Government House, to thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for being the first governor of the state, since the inception of democracy in 1999, to pay ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



