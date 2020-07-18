Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Jude Okoye and wife, Ify mark 6th wedding anniversary
CEO of Northside Music ltd.

4 hours ago
Jude Okoye and wife Ify celebrate 6th wedding anniversary (Photos) Yaba Left Online:
Nigerian Music Executive and video director, Jude Okoye is marking his 6th wedding anniversary and he has taken to his social media page to share adorable photos of himself and his wife, Ify. Jude and Ify’s marriage is blessed with 2 lovely girls.
Jude Okoye and wife Ify celebrate 6th wedding anniversary (Photos) FL Vibe:
Jude Okoye and wife Ify celebrate 6th wedding anniversary Elder brother of defunct Psquare and Founder of Northside Music LTD, Jude Okoye and his wife Ify Okoye have celebrated their 6th wedding anniversary with adorable photos. Jude who is also...
Jude Okoye (P-SQUARE) And Wife, Ifeoma Celebrate 6-Year Wedding Anniversary Glamsquad Magazine:
Jude Okoye And His Wife, Ifeoma Celebrate 6-Year Wedding Anniversary. Happy anniversary, The Okoyes! Jude Okoye and his wife, Ifeoma celebrated six years of wedded bliss on Friday July 17.
Jude Okoye & wife Ify mark 6th wedding anniversary. Effiezy:
CEO of Northside Music ltd. Northside Entertainment ltd. Jude Okoye and his wife Ify are marking their 6th wedding anniversary together. Jude is the elder brother of the now defunct PSquare Group twin Peter and Paul. The couple have two lovely girls.


