

News at a Glance



Judge in rape case removed after asking alleged victim if she 'closed her legs' during assault Linda Ikeji Blog - Judge John F. Russo Jr., a New Jersey Superior Court judge has been removed from his position as a Judge after several misconduct claims, including asking a rape victim 'if she closed her legs' Judge John F. Russo Jr. was ordered removed from his ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



