Judge withdraws from Sowore’s suit
Judge withdraws from Sowore's suit Watch Also: Buhari inaugurates fresh committee on African Continental Free Trade

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


1 Oshiomhole reacts as Akinlade, Amosun’s candidate returns to APC - Nigerian Eye, 58 mins ago
2 PRESIDENCY TO FALANA: Buhari is a democrat, he respects the constitution - Ripples Nigeria, 1 hour ago
3 Onitsha Fire Incident: Fire Razes Onitsha Bridge Head Market - Anaedo Online, 1 hour ago
4 Lagos Assembly calls for proper regulation, monitoring of gas sales - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
5 23-year-old woman jumps to her death from 22nd floor of hotel after her boyfriend chats up another woman at her birthday party (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
6 Sad photo of a young hawker forced to endure cold, hunger at night because he was allegedly warned by his aunt not return home until all the oranges are sold off - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
7 Nigeria On US Special Watch List Over ‘Severe Violations Of Religious Freedom’ - The Trent, 2 hours ago
8 Civil Defamation Cannot Cure Hate Speech –- Keyamo SAN - The Nigeria Lawyer, 2 hours ago
9 The whole world was shocked to see pro-Buhari ‘hoodlums’ attack Deji, others —PDP - Ripples, 2 hours ago
10 WATCH LIST: PRESIDENCY WARNS US GOVT, SAYS “MIND YOUR BUSINESS” - Abia Facts News, 2 hours ago
