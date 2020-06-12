June 12: Balarabe, Aremu to Buhari: Punish those who annulled the polls Blueprint - Governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, and Labour leader, Comrade Issa Aremu, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to go beyond recognising June 12 as Democracy Day by investigating annulment of the 1993 election.



