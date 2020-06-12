Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

June 12: Balarabe, Aremu to Buhari: Punish those who annulled the polls
Blueprint  - Governor of old Kaduna state, Alhaji Balarabe Musa, and Labour leader, Comrade Issa Aremu, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to go beyond recognising June 12 as Democracy Day by investigating annulment of the 1993 election.

Sola Ojo, Kaduna A second republic Governor of old Kaduna State, Alhaji AbdulKadir Balarabe Musa on Friday called on President Muhammadu Buhari complete what he started by bringing those behind the annulment of June 12, 1993 election to justice.


