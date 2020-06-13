Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

June 12: PANDEF Picks Holes In PMB’s Address
Leadership  - LEADERSHIP : The apex socio-cultural body of the people of the Niger Delta region, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s Democracy Day address, to the nation, as rhetoric, apathetic, and largely, a promissory note.

10 hours ago
