Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Just In : US Confirmed First Coronavirus Death, President Trump Calls For Calm
The New Era News  - The first fatality from the novel coronavirus has been confirmed on US soil, as President Donald Trump on Saturday urged

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 21%


   More Picks
1 Sermon: Creflo Dollar – “Spiritual Clarity VS Blindness” - Naija Page, 2 hours ago
2 Pope tests negative to coronavirus - The Eagle Online, 2 hours ago
3 Apple agrees to pay $500million in lawsuit for intentionally slowing down customers' iPhones - Nigeria Newspaper, 2 hours ago
4 I’ll flush out criminal elements from Niger Delta — Buratai vows - The Breaking Times, 2 hours ago
5 Coronavirus: Anxiety As Lagos Reveals Italian Co-Passengers Gave False Information - The New Diplomat, 2 hours ago
6 Obiora Assumes Duty As CBN Deputy Governor - Economic Confidential, 3 hours ago
7 NYSC Denies Using Corpers’ Allowance to Tackle Coronavirus - Signal, 3 hours ago
8 Why More Men Are At Risk Of Contracting Coronavirus Than Women - Study Explains - Tori News, 3 hours ago
9 Vegetable seller seen picking his wares from a dirty drainage to sell to unsuspecting buyers - Nigeria Newspaper, 3 hours ago
10 Buhari govt explains delay in payment of N- POWER stipends - Nigerian Eye, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info