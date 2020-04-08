

News at a Glance



Just Now: Ganduje Rejects Resignation Of State Revenue Boss The Site News - Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje on Thursday rejected the resignation of Alhaji Sani Abdulqadir Dambo, the Executive Chairman, Kano Internal Revenue Service. A Government House sources told our reporter that the embattled revenue boss “is currently under ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



