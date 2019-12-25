Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Just in: ISWAP executes 11 on Christmas Day
Daily Times  - The Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) have reportedly executed 11 captives, most of whom are Christians. According to Ahmad Salkida on Thursday. he said ISWAP said they the killing was a revenge for the killing of its leaders after failure to ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


