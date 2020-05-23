

Justice Karibi-Whyte is dead Nigerian Eye - Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, is dead.He died on Friday in Port Harcourt, the capital of Rivers State.Karibi-Whyte was aged 80 years.The late justice left behind seven children, four male and three female.



