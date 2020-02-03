

News at a Glance



Justice for Ikoku boys : Four police men arrested in Port Harcourt. Dez Mayorz - Justice for Ikoku boys. Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt FOUR policemen have been arrested and detained by the Rivers State Police Command over the death of a mechanic, Ikwunado Chima, in a cell.



News Credibility Score: 21%



