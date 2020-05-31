Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Justice for Uwa: Falz calls for protest over the murder of Uniben student at RCCG church
The Info NG  - Theinfong Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz has called on dauntless Nigerians to hit the streets in peaceful protests against insecurity and ...

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 81%


   More Picks
1 S2F Bitcoin Price Model Gets ‘Red Dot,’ McAfee Bashes His USD 1M ‘Nonsense’ - Gistvile, 1 hour ago
2 I can’t help you: Embattled Obaseki leaves Tinubu empty-handed - PM News, 2 hours ago
3 Joe Biden Visits Scene of US Anti-racism Protest - Oyo Gist, 2 hours ago
4 1st LD Writethru: Armenian PM, family test positive for COVID-19 - NNN, 2 hours ago
5 Seeds of Destiny 1 June 2020 Devotional – Understanding Prayer - Gistvile, 2 hours ago
6 Bandits attack Katsina LG, kill APC chairman - Daily Nigerian, 2 hours ago
7 PTF wants Buhari to push Covid-19 battle to states, communities - Ripples, 2 hours ago
8 PDP misled Bauchi people to win governorship, APC chieftain claims - Velox News, 2 hours ago
9 Man Narrates How He Was Thrown Out Of A Church He Approached For Succour At 2am Because His Dressing Was "Worldy'' - Tori News, 2 hours ago
10 Edo 2020: APC NWC May Screen Out Obaseki Over Certificate Issue - Leaders NG, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info