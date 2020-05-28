

News at a Glance



#JusticeForTina: Outrage As 16-Yr-Old Girl Who Was Shot By A Police Officer In Lagos Dies The Breaking Times - A 16-year-old girl simply identified as Tina finally gave up at the hospital yesterday. She was reportedly shot by some happy triggered officers of the Nigeria Police Force on Monday 26th May, 2020 at Iyana Oworo Berger bus Stop, in Lagos. She was ...



