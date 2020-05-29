Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

#JusticeForTina: Police Officer Allegedly Responsible for Tina’s Death has been Arrested & Detained (Video)
News photo Edujandon  - Nigerians on Twitter are demanding the arrest and prosecution of a police officer who allegedly shot Tina, a 16-year-old girl,

9 hours ago
 Additional Sources

Two policemen arrested for shooting teenager to death in Lagos Vanguard News:
Two policemen:  Theophilus Otobo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, ASP and  Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke,  attached to Bariga Police Station in Lagos, have been arrested for firing the shot that snuffed life out of a teenager, along with Berger, ...
Fatal shooting: Two policemen arrested for killing Lagos teenager Online Nigeria:
<!– The suspected killer-policemen –> The suspected killer-policemen By Kazeem Ugbodaga The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two policemen for allegedly shooting a teenager dead at Bariga area of Lagos, Southwest Nigeria. The two police officers ...
FL Vibe:
#JusticeForTina trends as police officer kills 16-year-old girl in Lagos The Lagos state police command has arrested a police officer who shot a 16-year-old girl, Tina, dead at the Iyana-Oworo bus stop on Wednesday May 26. According...
Trigger happy policemen arrested for killing schoolgirl preparing for WAEC . Instablog 9ja:
Two police officers have been arrested in Lagos for killing Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year old schoolgirl girl, at Iyana-Oworo area of Lagos. Theophilus Otobo, an Assistant Superintendent of Police and Oguntoba Olamigoke, a police Inspector attached to Bariga ...
Infotrust News:
The Lagos state police command has reacted after a police officer shot a 16-year-old girl, Tina at the Iyana-Oworo bus stop on Wednesday May 26. The officer involved has now been arrested.
MetroStar Nigeria:
The police in Lagos have identified the two cups who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl identified as Tina and a bus conductor, Musa Yakubu, 35, while attempting to arrest commercial transport operator for violating the presidential curfew on May 26, ...
FACES of policemen arrested for killing Lagos teenager Ladun Liadi Blog:
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two policemen for allegedly shooting a teenager dead at Bariga area of Lagos.The two police officers are ASP Theophilus Otobo and Inspector Oguntoba Olamigoke attached to Bariga Police Station.They allegedly ...


