

News at a Glance



#JusticeforUWA: IGP, Mohammed Adamu, vows perpetrators will be brought to book Linda Ikeji Blog - The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has reacted to the news of the rape and gruesome murder of Uwaila Omozuwa, the 100-level student of the University of Benin. In a statement released this afternoon by the force spokesperson, Frank Mba, ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



