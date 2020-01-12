

News at a Glance



K1 De Ultimate Set For Saidi Balogun’s Mum’s Final Burial Yoruba Movie Gist - In November 25th 2019, a well-known Nollywood actor, Saidi Balogun, was in the news following the lost of his aged mother, Mama Jolade Agbeke into the cold hands of death, and she was buried immediately according to Islamic rites in Omu Aran Kwara ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



