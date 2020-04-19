

News at a Glance



KENYA: 15 people missing, many displaced after heavy downpour Ripples - Rescue operatives in Kenya have declared no fewer that 15 people missing in the Kipchumwa and Kaben areas of Elgeiyo Marakwet following heavy downpour which sparked flash floods late on Saturday. Search and rescue efforts are under way in western Kenya ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



