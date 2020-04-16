Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


KWAM 1 opens up on alleged affair with Alaafin’s wife
Vanguard News  - By Benjamin Njoku Fuji Maestro and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 De Ultimate, has denied having an intimate affair with Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III. In a statement Thursday ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Insurgency and the Chad ultimatum – Thisday - The Citizen, 4 hours ago
2 COVID-19: People smuggled in trucks out of Lagos – FG - Ladun Liadi Blog, 4 hours ago
3 TOO BAD!! Young Man Spotted Using Cutlass To Break ATM Machine (Watch Video) - Naija Loaded, 4 hours ago
4 PoS transactions hit N1trn in Q1 2020 - Daily Times, 4 hours ago
5 COVID-19 Patient Attempts To Escape From Isolation Centre - The Next Edition, 4 hours ago
6 WTF!! See The Letter Armed Robbers (100 Million Boys) Wrote To Those Living In Surulere - Naija Loaded, 6 hours ago
7 Macdonald In China Apologizes For Saying Blacks Not Allowed In Their Restaurant - - Gist Punch, 6 hours ago
8 How my report on Bello El Rufai got me fired – - Ofofo, 6 hours ago
9 NCoS Speaks On Buhari Granting Presidential Pardon To Convicted Husband Killer, Maryam Sanda - Kanyi Daily, 6 hours ago
10 Bayelsa, Kogi Polls: Court Dismisses APP’s Appeal Against INEC - The Tide, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Write for Us | Post a Blog | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info