

News at a Glance



Kabba Chief Imam died of coronavirus, family confirms Ofofo - The family of Chief Imam of Kabba, Sheikh Ahmad Abubakar Ejibunu, has confirmed he died of coronavirus. Kogi State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) have been at loggerheads over COVID-19 cases in Kogi. While NCDC insisted ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



