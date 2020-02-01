

News at a Glance



Kaduna 2023: Peep inside Gov El-Rufai’s trickeries, succession plan The Guardian - Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai recently scratched the subject of who might succeed him come 2023. El Rufai, being a lover of political power play loves to test volatile waters to know when they are safe to sail.



News Credibility Score: 95%



