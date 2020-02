News at a Glance



Kaduna Assembly gets new Speaker, Deputy The News Guru - Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani has been elected as the new Kaduna Speaker. His election came barely an hour after Hon Amknu Abdullahi Shagali resigned as Speaker. Hon. Zailani, who represents Igabi West Constituency in the Assembly, was the Deputy Speaker ...



News Credibility Score: 41%