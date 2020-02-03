

News at a Glance



Kaduna Commissions Pilgrims’ Facility This Day - Wale Ajimotokan Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufa’i has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Kaduna State pilgrims’ hotel facility in the Mando transit camp, Kaduna. El-Rufai described the construction of the ...



News Credibility Score: 95%



