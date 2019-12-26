

News at a Glance



Kaduna District Head Escapes From Kidnappers’ Den News Break - Yahaya Yusuf-Abubakar, the District Head of Birnin-Gwari, kidnapped by gunmen in military uniform, escaped from his abductors on Friday. Gunmen in military uniform had on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, kidnapped two including the district head along the ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



