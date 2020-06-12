

News at a Glance



Kaduna Govt imposes 24-hour curfew on Zangon Kataf, Kauru LGAs See Naija - The 24-hour curfew imposed on Zangon Kataf and Kauru Chiefdoms have been extended to the entire two local government areas in Kaduna State. The Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement, said the security ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



