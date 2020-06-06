Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

 News at a Glance


Kaduna, Kogi Attacks: Buhari’s Govt Has Failed Nigerians, Says PDP
The Breaking Times  - The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has claimed that the central control system of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has collapsed. PDP made the remark while berating Buhari over the recent rise of insecurity across the country.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 41%


 Similar News

Newzandar News:
President BuhariPresidency The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has slammed the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari with claims that it has lost its central control system. [...]


   More Picks
1 RIGHT OF REPLY: Mogoosu of Ibido-ogbo is an Oba, not palace official - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
2 Ekunsanmi’s quest for Irele development - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
3 Snoop Dogg voting first time in November can’t wait to oust ‘this punk’ - PM News, 3 hours ago
4 Unmasked - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
5 Death of another African American father-of-two who said “I can’t breathe” while handcuffed in police custody in March is ruled a homicide - Monte Oz Live, 3 hours ago
6 Majek had an uncommon mystical to weather elements - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
7 Why I want Buhari’s job –Tunde Bakare - Velox News, 3 hours ago
8 How late Majek allegedly got fame through spiritual mysticism - Newzandar News, 3 hours ago
9 Police in Adamsdown, Cardiff, as 40-year-old woman hurt in stabbing - Gistvile, 3 hours ago
10 Why governors won’t be able to manage coronavirus spread in states –Baba-Ahmed - Velox News, 3 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2020  Zeemfa LTD. All rights reserved.
warning

info