

News at a Glance



Kaduna: PDP Prays For Gov. El-Rufai’s Quick Recovery Naija News - The People Democratic Party in Kaduna State has prayed for the quick recovery of the state Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who tested positive for Coronavirus. The opposition party called on the El-Rufai-led administration to relax the curfew in the state.



News Credibility Score: 21%



