

News at a Glance



Kaduna State Discharged 6 Coronavirus Patients Legit 9ja - 6 patients who received treatment for COVID-19 in Kaduna state have been discharged.Amina Mohammed Baloni, commissioner for health in the state, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday. “The index case, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, was discharged ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



