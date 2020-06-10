Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kaduna State House of Assembly impeach Deputy Speaker, swears in new one
AIT  - On Thursday A new Deputy Speaker has emerged at the Kaduna State House of Assembly. This development arise after Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo was impeached by the 24-member House of Assembly. The impeachment followed a vote of no confidence on Hon. Mukhtar ...

1 hour ago
 Additional Sources

Daily Times:
The 24-member Kaduna House of Assembly has impeached Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo. The development followed a vote of no confidence on him.
Premium Times:
Details of the allegations against the impeached lawmaker were not made known during the sitting.
Naija Loaded:
The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Thursday impeached its deputy speaker, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo. According to SaharaReporters, the lawmaker was impeached by the 24 members of the House...
NNN:
A total of 24 out of the 34 members of the Kaduna House of Assembly, on Thursday impeached the Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Mukhtar Hazo. The development followed a vote of no confidence on him during a sitting of the House, presided over by the Speaker, ...
My Celebrity & I:
Mukhtar Isa Hazo, deputy speaker of Kaduna state house of assembly, has been impeached. Hazo was impeached by 24 members of the Kaduna House of Assembly at Thursday’s plenary session. The development followed a vote of no confidence on him.
The Next Edition:
The Deputy Speaker, Kaduna House of Assembly, Alhaji Mukhtar Hazo has been impeached. He was removed from office on Thursday by 24 out of the 34 members of the House. READ ALSO: Kaduna Assembly Approves Death Benefits For Serving Gov, Deputy Hazo’s ...
Oyo Gist:
Deputy Speaker of Kaduna State House of Assembly, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo, has been impeached. He was impeachedon Thursday afternoonby 24 members of the House. Oyogist.com gathered that the lawmakers impeached Hazo for lack of competence to discharge his ...
Ogene African:
KADUNA, Nigeria – A new Deputy Speaker has emerged at the Kaduna State House of Assembly. This was after Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo was impeached on Thursday by the 24-member House of Assembly. READ ALSO: Another set of returning Nigerians arrive Seme ...
Kanyi Daily:
Kaduna State House of Assembly on Thursday elected Hon. Isaac Auta representing Kauru Constituency, as the new Deputy Speaker. The emergence of Auta follows the impeachment of the former Deputy Speaker, Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo, same Thursday, after 24 ...
Western Post News:
A new Deputy Speaker has emerged at the Kaduna State House of Assembly. This was after Hon. Mukhtar Isa Hazo was impeached on Thursday by the 24-member House of Assembly. The impeachment followed a vote of no confidence on him. Hon. Isaac Auta, ...
Core TV News:
Some policemen and other security operatives have taken over the Kaduna State House of Assembly Complex over an alleged plot to impeach the Speaker, Mr Yusuf Zailani. This comes barely four months after Zailani was elected as the speaker of the House ...


