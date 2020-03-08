

Kaduna court restrains government from demolishing two communities Today - The plan of Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led administration to demolish over 2,000 houses in Nisi and Tasu communities in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State has been put on hold by a Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Binta Zubairu.



