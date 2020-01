News at a Glance



Kaduna court sends housewife to prison for calling neighbour a '€prostitute'€ Linda Ikeji Blog - A Shari’a Court sitting in Rigasa, Kaduna has sentenced a housewife, Mariya Muhammad, to two weeks imprisonment without an option of fine for calling her neighbour, Hajiya Karima Sani, a prostitute.



News Credibility Score: 95%