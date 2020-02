Kaka’s death: Gov Abiodun accuses Sagamu youths of attempts to loot banks, attack DPO First Nigeria News - Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has accused some youths of Sagamu area of the state of attempts to loot banks and the local government secretariat under the guise of protesting the death of the Remo stars footballer, Kazeem Tiyamiyu, Monday. The ...



News Credibility Score: 50%