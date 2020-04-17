

News at a Glance



Kano COVID19 Taskforce Co-Chairman Has Contacted Coronavirus Olu Famous - The co-chairman of the Kano state COVID-19 Taskforce, Prof Abdulaziz Habib has tested positive of CoronaVirus.Professor Habib’s test result was one of the 12 released on Wednesday by the Ministry of Health in Kano. Meanwhile, he is now on admission at ...



News Credibility Score: 41%



