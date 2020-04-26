

News at a Glance



Kano: DSS boss, Magaji Bichi’s mother dies, Buhari reacts Velox News - Hajiya Kareematu Abubakar Bichi, the mother of the Director-General of the Department of States Services, DSS, Yusuf Magaji Bichi, is dead. President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday commiserated with Yusuf Magaji Bichi, on the death of his mother.



News Credibility Score: 21%



