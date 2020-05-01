

News at a Glance



Kano Deaths: Buhari reacts to death of another prominent indigene, Halima Shittu Velox News - President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of another prominent personality in Kano State. Prominent Islamic scholar, Malama Halima Shittu Abdulsalm, wife of an equally famous scholar and preacher, Sheikh Abdulwahab Abdallah Muhammad, died on ...



News Credibility Score: 21%



