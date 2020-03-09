Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kano Dethrones Emir Sanusi II
News photo Tori News  - The government of Kano state led by Abdullahi Ganduje has dethroned the emir of Kano, Emir Muhammad Sanusi II.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

Emir Sanusi locked up as armed security operatives seal off palace
6 hours ago |  Daily Nigerian
UPDATED: Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero becomes new Emir of Kano Vanguard News:
By David Royal and Abdul Mumin Giwa After the dethronement of Muhammad Sanusi 11, as the Emir of Kano state, the Government of the state has announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir. Bayero, who is the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, replaces ...
Sanusi removed as Emir of Kano Linda Ikeji Blog:
The Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II has been dethroned. This was announced at a special sitting of the Kano executive council chaired by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state today Monday March 9th.
Daily Times:
Security operatives stationed at the entrance of the palace of the Emir of Kano in Kano State on March 9, 2020. A team of security operatives on Monday stormed the palace of the Emir of Kano in Kano State. This followed the removal of the Emir of Kano, ...
The Guardian:
Kano State Governor Umaru Ganduje has removed Sanusi Muhammad II as the emir of Kano, months after the relationship between the two went sour.
Premium Times:
An invitation from the Kano State government to Mr Sanusi on Sunday, resembled one received by his grandfather, Emir Muhammadu Sanusi, 57 years ago.
Naija Loaded:
The Kano State Government has announced the sacking of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. The information was made public by the Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government,...
Information Nigeria:
The Kano State Government has announced the appointment of Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new emir of Kano. Bayero, who is the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, replaces Muhammad Sanusi 11, who was dethroned and banished to Nasarawa on Monday. Also Read: ...
Ripples:
Kano State Government on Monday evening appointed Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano. Bayero, the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, replaced Muhammad Sanusi 11, who was dethroned by the state government on Monday morning and had been banished ...
The Herald:
Governor Ganduje of Kano state has dethroned the Emir of Kano, Mallam Muhammadu Sanusi II over offences described as disrespect to the office of the
Signal:
Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll has been dethroned over disrespect to the office of the governor and other..
Olisa TV:
Kano State Government has announced Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero as the new Emir of Kano. Bayero, the son of late Emir Ado Bayero, replaces Muhammad Sanusi II, who was dethroned and banished to Nasarawa earlier today.
GY Online NG:
Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II Removes As Emir Of Kano The Kano State Executive Council chaired by Gov Abdullahi Ganduje has removed Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II, has the Emir Of Kano. The removal of Mallam Sanusi Lamido Sanusi II as Emir Of Kano was ...
Davina Diaries:
Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi dethroned
FLASHBACK: How Sanusi’s grandfather was deposed in 1963 Nigerian Eye:
On Monday, at a special sitting of the Kano executive council chaired by Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi II was announced.
Daily Nigerian:
Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has removed the emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. Announcing the removal after an emergency council meeting, the governor, in a press release read by the secretary of the state government, Usman Alhaji, ...
Dethroned Emir, Sanusi banished in Kano, sent to exile in Nasarawa The News Guru:
Reports reaching TheNEwsGuru (TNG) indicates that the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has reportedly been arrested by security operatives in his palace.
The News:
Sanusi Muhammadu Sanusi ll has been removed as Emir of Kano by the government of Governor Umaru Ganduje. Reason: His alleged “disrespect to the
The Citizen:
The Kano State Government, led by Abdullahi Ganduje, has announced the sacking of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. The Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, said this on his official Twitter handle, @ ...
Kano State Government Announces Aminu Ado Bayero as New Emir of Kano My Celebrity & I:
The Emir of Bichi, Aminu Ado Bayero has been announced as the new Emir of Kano. The announcement was made...
Prompt News:
A new emir of Kano has emerged. He is Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, who was the former emir of Bichi.
Reporters Wall:
The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has been dethroned by the Kano State Government. More
Kano Govt Dethrones Emir Sanusi (VIDEO) The Breaking Times:
The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has been dethroned by the Kano State Government. The removal of Sanusi was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, at the State Executive Council meeting on Monday. According to him, ...
News Wire NGR:
The governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR, is set to name a new emir for Kano emirate after deposing Muhammadu Sansui II. Daily Trust reliably gathered that the governor will announce the new emir before the close of work today.
The Street Journal:
The Kano State government has on Monday, dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II. The dethronement of the Emir followed the State Council executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. Details shortly…


