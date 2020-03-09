

News at a Glance



Kano Has Lost A Golden King: El-rufai Information Nigeria - Bello El-Rufai, the son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has reacted to the news of the dethronement of Muhammadu Sanusi as Emir of Kano. The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor was dethroned by the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje-led ...



News Credibility Score: 61%



