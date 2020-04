News at a Glance



Kano In Confusion As Some Staff Testing People Also Have Coronavirus Olu Famous - Why are things looking like there is no proper protocol in the city of Kano, with regards to the novel Coronavirus?The head of COVID-19 testing centre in Kano, Nasiru Magaji, on Saturday said there is no definite date for resuming the test in the state.



News Credibility Score: 41%