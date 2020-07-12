Kano, Malaria Consortium To Spend Over N3B in Fighting Malaria 247 U Reports - – As Gov Ganduje Flags-Off Seasonal Malaria Chemeprevention, MNCH Week -Insists other illnesses need attention too To effectively tame Malaria in Kano state, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration in collaboration with Malaria Consortium, ...



News Credibility Score: 70%