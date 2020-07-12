Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kano, Malaria Consortium To Spend Over N3B in Fighting Malaria
News photo 247 U Reports  - – As Gov Ganduje Flags-Off Seasonal Malaria Chemeprevention, MNCH Week -Insists other illnesses need attention too To effectively tame Malaria in Kano state, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration in collaboration with Malaria Consortium, ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%


 Additional Sources

Kano Govt, Malaria Consortium to spend N3 bn on prevention campaign NNN:
Kano State Government in partnership with the Malaria Consortium have earmarked about N3 billion for malaria prevention activities in the state. Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, made the disclosure at the inauguration of the seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention ...
Ibadan Dry Port: FG, CRCC consortium talks near end Blueprint:
A major milestone is being witnessed as the negotiation between the federal government and CRCC, the preferred bidders for the construction of the Ibadan Inland Dry Port is nearing completion.
Kano, Malaria Consortium To Spend Over N3B in Fighting Malaria Online Nigeria:
Advertisement – As Gov Ganduje Flags-Off Seasonal Malaria Chemeprevention, MNCH Week -Insists other illnesses need attention too To effectively tame Malaria in Kano state, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration in collaboration with Malaria ...


